I AM A MAN WHO WORKS WITH A PROCESS – MAYOR PANDIT NARINE

The City Mayor Ubraj Narine is pleading with the public to assist the City Council by paying their obligations. Yaniss Abrams Reports .

Accountability, Integrity and Transparency is what the new Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine is looking to achieve in his first year in office. Speaking with the media for the first time under his new portfolio, believes under a youthful and fresher governance the City Council can be restored to what it was gracefully known for.

With his Deputy on his right side, Alfred Mentor said the council has not identified any projects that will be executed in 2019 since the two officials have only been in office for two weeks.

Mr. Narine is encouraging the citizens of Georgetown to pay their civil obligations, since the council depends on the rates and taxes to function effectively .The Mayor indicated that he has been visiting the different departments in the council and other municipal controlled centers and locations.

The New Mayor was also accompanied by PNCR Member James Bond during his press conference.