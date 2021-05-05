IAC reminds importance of May 5th as Arrival Day, Indian Arrival Day in Guyana

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes all Guyanese a Happy Arrival Day and, especially, calls upon all citizens to remember the 183rd Anniversary of the arrival of East Indians in Guyana.

In a press statement on Wednesday (today) the IAC, an organization which promotes and preserves Indian culture and deals with the issues and concerns of persons of Indo-Guyanese origin, reminded that over the years has provided Guyanese with historical information regarding the arrival of just over 239,000 Indian immigrants who came to this country aboard 245 Coolie Ships which made a total of 534 voyages across the Kaalaa Paanii between 1838 and 1917.

The IAC also has clarified and corrected statistical errors pertaining to the arrival of the first two Coolie Ships, the WHITBY and the HESPERUS which, between them landed a total of 423 persons including 382 indentured males, 14 indentured females, 21 children and 6 Christian Anglo- Indian interpreters/ superintendents.

“The IAC, as the organization has done over the years, continues to recognize the endeavours by these Indian immigrants and their descendants, the persons of Indo-Guyanese origin, to develop this country. The IAC, which has recognized important contributions by giving awards to persons from Berbice, Demerara, and Essequibo, is aware that tens of thousands of East Indians have made valuable efforts in all fields of human activity in this country including business and commerce; banking and finance; the sugar and rice industries; coconuts and other crops; fishery and livestock; mining and quarrying; forestry and sawmilling; education and academia; medicine and law; journalism and communications; accounting and insurance; private and national security; the hospitality and aviation sectors; the alcohol and beverage industries; sport and entertainment; culture and religion; and politics and governance. The IAC recognizes the extreme danger posed by COVID-19 to the entire population of Guyana, including those of Indo-Guyanese origin, and urges all Guyanese to practice the concept of social distancing and to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this lethal disease.”

As such, it is also reminding all Guyanese that the Indian immigrants who arrived in this country almost empty handed, essentially poverty stricken and with a high degree of illiteracy, have bequeathed to this country, descendants who did not remain in that original state but became literate, educated, industrious, wealthy and patriotic.