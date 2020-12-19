A final and binding ruling was handed down on Friday by the International Court of Justice on the Guyana Venezuela Border controversy. Venezuela did not participate, but according to the ruling of the court, that country is welcome to join at any time. Here is
more from Travis Chase.
ICJ HAS JURISDICTION RULING ‘FINAL AND BINDING’
