INCREASE OF AMERICAN COMPANIES INTERESTED IN INVESTING IN GUYANA

Ambassador of the United States of America to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, today paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Karen Cummings.



The Ambassador shared that there has been an increase in American companies interested in investing in Guyana.



Ambassador Lynch and Dr. Cummings also discussed ongoing projects ahead of national elections, including technical assistance provided to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by the International Republican Institute (IRI). As well as the two-day training session held on January 25-26, 2020, for local media personnel in preparation for elections.