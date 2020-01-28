BREXIT: UN INFORMS GUYANA OF UK’S WITHDRAWAL

Mr. Phillip Coessens, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union (EU), today, formally presented to Honourable, Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Note Verbale informing the Co-operative Republic of Guyana that the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland will effectively leave the European Union and European Atomic Energy Committee next Friday, January 31, 2020.

A transitional period between February 1 and the end of 2020 will allow for negotiation of a new relationship between the UK and EU.

In June of 2016, the 17.4 million people (52%) voted for the UK to leave the EU. The process of the UK leaving the EU is referred to as Brexit.

The EU is an economic and political union involving 28 European countries. It allows free trade and free movement of people to live and work in any country within the EU.

The UK joined in 1973 (when it was known as the European Economic Community) and it will be the first member state to withdraw.

According to reports, UK citizens, from 11pm on January 31, 2020, will no longer be EU citizens. Persons with British passports will continue to travel and work in the EU because the country remains in the single market for the transition period up to 31 December and the freedom of movement of goods, people, services and capital over borders applies until then.

The main change is legal and institutional. The article 50 process is over and non-reversible. Friday is the point of no return to the EU.

The UK will continue to follow EU rules, but have no say in making them. British ministers will play no part in the EU law-making process. The prime minister will cease attending EU summits to set the bloc’s priorities.