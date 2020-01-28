REGION SIX SCHOOLS BENEFIT FROM A €152,000 CIT PROJECT

Fourteen primary schools in Region Six, East Berbice – Corentyne received Profuturo Kits on January 27, 2020 at the Cumberland Primary School, an initiative that will see the introduction and enhancement of digital learning in the region.

Each kit comprises of 40 tablets, one router, a projector and a laptop. This initiative is as a result of a technical assistance cooperation agreement signed in May 2019, between the Ministry of Education, the Organisation of American State (OAS) and the Profuturo Foundation.

Minister of Education, Dr. the Hon. Nicolette Henry

Minister of Education, Dr. the Hon. Nicolette Henry said at the ceremony that education in Guyana is embarking on major changes to students’ learning and knowledge acquisition. Technology has influenced and changed the way students solve problems, research information and learn.

Minister Henry explained to the teachers and students in attendance that to harness all the opportunities, the administration, staff, students and community must combine efforts in the maintenance and sustainability of the kits as they capitalize on the correct usage and learning abilities that the kits will create.

The OAS Country Representative in Guyana, Ambassador Jean Ricot Dormeus in his remarks said that the programme aims to prepare the next generation for the future. He also mentioned that education is the twin sister of freedom and that technology works as a great equalizer allowing us to transform the world from our huts to our gated communities.

Moreover, the Ambassador said that the €152,000 project will benefit more than 5000 children across Regions one, six and 10 and almost 500 teachers will receive training on modern methodologies on how to use technology to enhance the learning experience of students.