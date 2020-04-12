Intense argument between man, wife turns deadly

-husband ingests poison, succumbs on verandah

A heated argument between a husband and wife took a turn for the worse this morning when the man reportedly ingested a poisonous substance and died.

The row began this morning around 02:20h after the man had been on a drinking spree with some relatives at his Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Andy Bobb, who hailed from West Coast Berbice but had relocated to his home at Alliance Road, Timehri, EBD while ago.

Reports are that on Saturday night, Bobb had been imbibing with a few relatives when he became upset with his wife after she commented on a matter.

This led to the now dead man commencing an argument with his reputed wife, and during the exchange of words, he reportedly left the presence of his drinking buddies and spouse.

He ventured to the back of the yard and eventually returned to his home. According to a police source, the man is said to have walked in and out of the home, pacing along the pathway, before settling in his verandah.

It was there that he collapsed and his wife along with relatives immediately tried to assist him. At this time they were unaware that the man had ingested poison at the back of the yard.

He reportedly died while in his home and when the cops arrived and rushed Bobb to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The man’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits an autopsy.

Bobb leaves to mourn his two young children and reputed wife.