INTERNATIONAL | 60 CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE US- US OFFICIAL

According to US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, there are now 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus related to travel or close contact to travelers in the United States.

“I was informed that we have a 15th confirmed case, the epidemiology of which we are still discerning,” Azar said.  

Azar said there are also three cases among Americans repatriated from Wuhan and 42 cases are evacuees from the Diamond Princess, a luxury cruise ship that was headed toward the port in Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, bringing the total to 60 U.S. cases.

