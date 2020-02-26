SEBAI, REGION 1 RECEIVES BOAT AND ENGINE TO BOOST HEALTH SERVICE DELIVERY

At a recent outreach to the Matarkai sub-district, Region One, Minister of State, Hon. Dawn Hastings-Williams handed over a boat and engine to the village of Sebai to aid in medical emergencies within the village.

Minister Hastings-Williams, who was accompanied by a team of medical personnel from within the region, spoke to the residents on the importance of having access to proper medical services. She noted that the initiative was part of the Coalition Government’s strategy to improve health services delivery in hinterland communities.

It will be used to transport patients, especially pregnant mothers, to the Port Kaituma Hospital, which is located some 30 minutes up the Port Kaituma River.

Over the last three years, villages including Port Kaituma, Manawarin, Assakata, Waikrebi, and Kwebanna in Region 1 have also received boats and engines for medical purposes. Water ambulances were also provided to villages in Region 10 among others.