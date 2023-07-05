ISSUES SUCH AS TRADE RESTRICTIONS & FREE MOVEMENT MUST BE A PRIORITY, NEW CARICOM CHAIR SAYS

In a commendation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for its significant contributions to regional integration over the past 50 years, the newly appointed Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, emphasized the need to focus on addressing free movement and non-tariff barriers to trade. Prime Minister Skerrit expressed his opinion that these issues must be tackled to reduce the food import bill to 25% by 2025. Antonio Dey has further details on this matter in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...