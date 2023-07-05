WITHDRAWAL OF RAPE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DHARAMLALL “THE STATE HAS CERTAINLY FAILED” – OPPOSITION ATTORNEY

Following the recent retraction of rape allegations made by a 16-year-old girl against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde has expressed his concern over the failure of the State to protect the schoolgirl. Forde remarked that although he anticipated such a development, he found it troubling—additional information in the following report from Renata Burnette.

