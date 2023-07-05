WITHDRAWAL OF RAPE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DHARAMLALL “THE STATE HAS CERTAINLY FAILED” – OPPOSITION ATTORNEY

Following the recent retraction of rape allegations made by a 16-year-old girl against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde has expressed his concern over the failure of the State to protect the schoolgirl. Forde remarked that although he anticipated such a development, he found it troubling—additional information in the following report from Renata Burnette.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on