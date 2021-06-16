Joint Services Co-ordinating Council rubbishes ‘killing squad’ claims

In light of a circulating document that implicates members of the Joint Services in illegal activities, the Joint Services Co-ordinating Council (JSCC), in a statement this afternoon set the record straight as it warned citizens against such “reckless and irresponsible social commentary which could have a damaging effect on society.”

The Council reiterated that Operational Troops remain under the command and administration of the Joint Services.

“It must be further noted that the recent Supplementary Provisions approved by the National Assembly is intended to fund and support Joint Support Teams in the various administrative regions under the command of the Joint Services headed by Chief-of -Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess. The allegation that a senior Officer of the Guyana Defence Force is to head a ‘killing squad’ is outrageous. The JSCC reiterates its call for persons to be responsible and stay away from creating public mischief.”