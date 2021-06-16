ECD Businessman granted $150,000 bail for attempt to commit murder charge

A 29-year-old businessman was on Tuesday (yesterday) hauled before the Cove & John Magistrate’s Court, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in relation to the offence of attempting to commit murder.

Fazal Rahamat called ‘Zameer’ of Good Hope, ECD, was arrested on July 18, last year, and charged yesterday (Tuesday) with the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01 committed on July 12, 2020 at Lusignan, ECD.

Rahamat appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was not required to enter a plea.

Bail was granted in the sum of $150,000 and the case was adjourned to July 22, 2021 for statements.