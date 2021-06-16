Couple arrested after cops discover ‘ganja’ stashed under chair in home

A 27-year-old female and her 30-year-old lover have been arrested following a search at their residence, conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday, which led to the discovery of a quantity of cannabis under a chair in their house.

According to a police statement, the search was done between 17:10h and 19:10h at the couple’s home in Ferry Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

“During the exercise, ranks in the sub-division went to the residence of the couple at the above location and conducted a search. They discovered a bag which contained 39 grams of suspected cannabis. A further search was carried out at the back of the building in a room where 1,089 grams of suspected cannabis was found concealed under a chair.”

Both occupants of the home were arrested and placed into custody and the suspected cannabis was weighed and lodged.

The total amount of cannabis unearthed at their residence is said to be 1,128 grammes.

Charges are expected to be laid soon.