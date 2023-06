Less than two weeks after the fatal Mahdia dormitory fire, the St. Angela’s girls’ hostel in Karasabai, Region Nine, was destroyed by fire on Thursday morning.

In a brief statement, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said the blaze started at about 3:00h.

Everyone was evacuated from the building, and no one was injured, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said.

The hostel, which was opened last August, was built by the Roman Catholic Church.

