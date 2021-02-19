Labourer granted $100,000 for illegal gun, ammo charge

A 37-year-old labourer was hauled before the Court on Wednesday for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition at Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown, last week.

Derrick Norton of Cooper Street, Albouystown, is said to have been in the possession of a gun and ammunition on Wednesday, last

According to the police, charges were laid under Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05, as amended by the firearm amendment Act 17/2007.

However, when Norton appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #2 before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

He was subsequently granted bail to the tune of $100,000.

The matter was adjourned to April 9, 2021 for statements.