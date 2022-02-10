Linden man caught with marijuana in Pringles tube at Ogle Airport



24-year-old Jamal Millington was caught with 56.3 grams of cannabis stuffed inside two pringles tins on Tuesday at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

According to a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, the man who hails from Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 was an outgoing passenger. He was busted by a CANU Officer who conducted a search of a passenger and his luggage, which resulted in the discovery of a quantity of the suspected cannabis. Following his arrest, the suspected narcotic was tested and proven to be cannabis.



Investigations are ongoing.