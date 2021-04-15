Linden man remanded to prison after drug charge

40- year-old Joslyn Felix aka Joslyn Percival also known as Justin Felix pf Orinoque Drive, Mackenzie Linden was on Thursday charged for Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act Chapter 10/10.

Felix appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Magistrate Wonda Fortune where the said charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to May 03, 2021 for report.