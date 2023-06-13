LOW VOTER TURNOUT ON THE EAST COAST CORRIDOR

A significant decline in voter turnout was observed nationwide in the ongoing Local Government Elections, which commenced at 6:00 am on Monday morning. Despite the low participation, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton remains optimistic about his party’s chances of securing victories in the contested areas. Conversely, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo dismissed the opposition’s claims and expressed confidence in his party’s strong performance throughout the election. Renata Burnette reports live from the scene and gives us the following detailed report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on