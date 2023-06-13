The outgoing City Mayor urges New Mayor and Town Council to work with Central Government.

The departing Mayor of Georgetown is calling upon the newly elected Mayor and Town Council to collaborate closely with the Central Government. Recognizing the importance of a strong working relationship between local and national authorities, the outgoing Mayor emphasizes the need for effective cooperation and coordination to address the city’s various challenges. By working together, the incoming Mayor and Town Council can harness the support and resources of the Central Government to drive positive change and development for the benefit of Georgetown and its residents. Anthonio Dey has the details in the following report.

Like this: Like Loading...