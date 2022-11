After pleading guilty to drug possession charge, Trevor Harold, a 41-year-old Labourer of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara, was sentenced to (6) six months Community Service.

He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s court before Her Worship Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him.

He was charged with the offence of Possession of Narcotic for the purpose of Trafficking: Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control Act 10/10.