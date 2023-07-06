MAHDIA DORM FIRE 15-YEAR-OLD SLAPPED WITH ADDITIONAL MURDER CHARGE

According to the report by Tiana Cole, the 15-year-old girl who was previously charged with 19 counts of murder in relation to the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dorm has now received an additional murder charge. This new charge is for the death of 14-year-old Sherana Daniels, who passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation weeks after the fire incident.
