MAHDIA DORM FIRE 15-YEAR-OLD STUDENT REMANDED ON 19 COUNTS OF MURDER

A 15-year-old girl, on Monday, was remanded into the custody of the Juvenile Holding Center for intentionally setting fire to the female dormitory at Mahdia Secondary School. The tragic incident resulted in the death of 19 children. The teenager appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scare via Zoom at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court. Tiana Cole was present at the court proceedings and has filed this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on