THE TEEN WHO ALLEGEDLY SET MAHDIA DORMITORY FIRE IS ALSO A VICTIM – PSYCHOTHERAPIST

In this report, Renata Burnette informs us that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised for nineteen murder charges to be filed against the student accused of setting the fire at the Mahdia dormitory, resulting in the tragic deaths of 19 children. However, a Clinical Psychotherapist believes the teenager is also a victim of this horrifying incident.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on