APPEAL COURT REDUCES SENTENCES OF CONVICTED CHILD RAPIST

Recently, the Appeal Court granted a convicted child rapist a reduced sentence on Monday. The court determined that the life sentences initially imposed by the trial judge were excessive. Further details on this case can be found in Tiana Cole’s report.
