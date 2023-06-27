Special Forces Squadron executes successful search & rescue operation in Reg. 7

A patrol from the 31 Special Forces Squadron was deployed on a search and rescue mission to the Chinoweing, Region Seven, on Saturday last following a missing persons report lodged by residents of the village.

The residents reported that the family of three: 68-year-old Jerine George, 19-year-old Cenoriza George and her two-year-old son Vel George were last seen on June 21, 2023, at 5:00h when they departed Phillipai for Chinoweing on foot. A journey that usually takes less than a day.

Having not arrived at Chinoweing on June 21, the residents sent out a search party but failed to locate them.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) patrol was inserted at Chi Chi by the Skyvan, and following three hours of searching, the three missing villagers were found.

They were assessed by the GDF medics, found to be in good health, and were escorted back to Chinoweing.

Like this: Like Loading...