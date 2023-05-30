Mahdia fire death toll climbs to 20 as Micobie girl, 14, dies at GPHC

A 14-year-old Micobie girl succumbed on Tuesday, pushing the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire death toll to 20.

The girl has been identified as Sherana Daniels. HGP Nightly News understands that Daniels took her last breath at about 10:30h.

She was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital for carbon monoxide. She had two cardiac arrests prior to her admission to the hospital.

In fact, she was pronounced dead after the blaze but was resuscitated by medical professionals and sent to Georgetown for further treatment.

Only on Saturday, a 13-year-old child who was critically injured was flown to the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital for further treatment.

The remains of Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffrey, Belnisa Evans and Loreen Evans will be laid to rest today.

Already, 16-year-old Sabrina John from Karisparu was laid to rest on Wednesday last.

Nineteen children, including a 5-year-old boy, perished in the devastating fire, which started on Sunday, May 21, 2023, and continued into the wee hours of Monday.

A 15-year-old girl has been slapped with 19 counts of murder over the Mahdia fire. She is accused of setting the deadly blaze because her cell phone was taken away by the dorm’s mother and a teacher.

