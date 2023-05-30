Mechanic, 23, stabbed to death by fiancée’s uncle over old grievance

A 23-year-old mechanic was on Monday stabbed to death by his fiancée’s uncle over an old grievance.

Dead is Shivram Mohabir, called ‘Vickash’ of Lot 40 Triumph Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident occurred at about 19:00h at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mohabir and the 49-year-old suspect had an ongoing dispute.

According to Police, the suspect, on Saturday last, made a report at the Beterverwagting Police Station against Mohabir, which is under investigation.

However, on Monday, Mohabir was at his fiancée’s residence when the suspect visited to check on his family and learned that the suspect was there.

The suspect rushed to where Mohabir was, and a scuffle ensued between them.

As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Mohabir a stab around the chest area.

Mohabir’s fiancée rescued him, after which the suspect made good his escape.

The 23-year-old mechanic was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

At about 21:55 h, Mohabir succumbed to his injuries. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary.

Meanwhile, Police later arrested the suspect at his Mon Repos house and escorted him to Beterverwagting Police Station, where he was placed into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

