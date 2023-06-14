Man, 33, arrested with ganja in shopping stashed in car trunk

The motor car, in which the cannabis was found [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ June 13, 2023]

A 33-year-old man has landed himself in hot water after he was busted with marijuana stashed in a car trunk.

Police in Region Three, led by its Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine, conducted a roadblock on Tuesday.

During the roadblock, a silver grey Premio with registration number HD 4784, driven by a 33-year-old male, was stopped and searched.

During the search, a multi-coloured shopping bag was found in the car trunk containing three bulky black plastic bags with 18 compressed parcels.

The compressed parcels had a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station along with the narcotics, which amounted to 17,711 grams when weighed.

The man was placed into custody pending further investigations and charges.

