Pedal cyclist killed by speeding drunk driver on Greenwich Park Public Road

A pedal cyclist was killed on Tuesday after being struck down by a drunk driver, who was allegedly speeding on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The dead man has only been identified as ‘Shako’ of Tuschen North. The fatal accident occurred at about 20:40h.

Reports are that motor car PAC 3849, driven by 20-year-old Vashan Dhaniram was proceeding east along the northern side of the public road at a fast rate of speed when he alleged that the pedal cyclist, who appeared to be drunk, attempted to cross the road.

As a result, he collided with the pedal cyclist, who fell onto his windscreen and then flung into a nearby trench. Besides, the man’s foot was severed, and he received a wound to his head.

The pedal cyclist was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and placed into a motorcar which took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was done on the motor car driver, and he was found to be above the prescribed limit with .049% micrograms of alcohol.

The driver is in custody at Leonora Police Station as the investigation continues.

