Suspect wanted for murder of GDF Coast Guard Lieutenant caught

Roughly one week after his death, Police apprehended one of the two men wanted in connection with the murder of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Rondel Anthony Douglas.

HGP Nightly News understands that Joshua Parris was arrested on Tuesday during an operation in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The second suspect, Jamie Ghanie, of Lot 59 Pattensen, Turkeyen, is yet to be arrested.

Wanted: Jamie Ghanie

Douglas, who resided at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was killed on June 7, 2023, at about 22:30h at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The 33-year-old Coast Guard Lieutenant, who is a licenced firearm holder, usually uses his motorcar bearing registration PZZ 703 as a taxi with Alladin Taxi Service, located at La Grange.

The taxi service owner had told Police that an identifiable male went to the taxi base and hired the victim to transport him.

According to a resident of Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, he was at home when he heard a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot which caused him to look out his window, where he saw Douglas’ car heading out of the area at a fast rate of speed.

The Coast Guard Lieutenant was found in a pool of blood with wounds to his chest and head.

Douglas was enlisted in the GDF on February 15, 2012, and graduated from the Standard Officer Course 44. He was a first-year full-time student at the University of Guyana, pursuing a Degree in Computer Science.

