BERBICE WOMAN SLAPPED WITH 17 FRAUD CHARGES TOTALING $288.8M

Tiana Cole brings us the latest update on a significant case involving a former insurance manager accused of orchestrating a Ponzi Scheme and defrauding residents of West Coast Berbice out of millions of dollars. The individual in question now faces 17 charges related to fraud. This report delves into the specifics of the allegations, shedding light on the scheme’s extent and its impact on the victims. Learn more about the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings surrounding this case as Tiana Cole provides further details.

