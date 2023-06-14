PANDEMONIUM BROKE OUT AT THE OFFICE OF RETURNING OFFICER – GECOM STAFF FELL ILL AFTER WAITING FOR HOURS

Chaos unfolded at the Office of the Returning Officer (RO) at the Critchlow Labour College due to significant delays in providing presiding officers with the necessary resources. The situation led to frustration and discontent among the presiding officers, who were forced to wait for hours. The exact reasons for the delays and the subsequent impact on the electoral process remain under investigation. HGP Nightly News reporter Renata Burnette provides an overview of the chaotic scene that unfolded at the RO’s office, highlighting the challenges faced by presiding officers due to the prolonged waiting period.

