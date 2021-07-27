Man, 36, busted with drugs at Mazaruni River

A 36-year-old male was arrested on Monday for the possession of 506 grams of cannabis during an operation at Tamakay Landing Middle Mazaruni River.



According to a news release, on Monday at 14:30 hours, police officers were on patrol duty at Tamakay Landing Middle Mazaruni River when, based on information received, the suspect was contacted at his living quarters.

“The police requested to carry out a search on the suspect’s apartment which was agreed to,” the release stated.



“During the process, the accused was seen throwing a parcel through a window. The parcel was retrieved, opened and a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.





“The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, and was escorted to Enachu Police Station.



The suspected cannabis was weighed in the presence of the suspect and amounted to 506 grams. Investigations in progress,” the release further stated.