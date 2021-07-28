Guyanese woman gives birth to quadruplets in French Guiana

A Guyanese woman has given birth to healthy quadruplets at the Andrée-Rosemon Hospital, Cayenne in French Guiana.

She is 30-year-old Anjanie McPherson from Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice but living in French Guiana.

According to media reports, she gave birth at 30 weeks on June 16 to three boys and one girl — Adaiah Jehan McPherson, who was born at 4:16 p.m.; Elias Vihaan McPherson, born at 4:17 p.m.; Lorris Eeshan McPherson, born at 4:19 p.m. and Katalina Jhanvi McPherson, born at 4:20 p.m.

Anjanie now has six children.

Her husband is 39-year-old Lorris McPherson, 39, from Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice but also living in the French territory.