Man allegedly hacked to death at home during row with another male

A 50-year-old man was allegedly chopped to death at his home by another male with whom he had an argument and scuffle earlier today (Friday).



The deceased has been identified as Christopher Findlay of lot 25 Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).



The now dead man’s brother received a telephone call around noon on Friday (today) notifying him that the suspect had been at his brother’s residence and the two had a physical altercation.



HGP Nightly News understands that the man quickly ventured over to his sibling’s home and entered the house in search of the now deceased.



When the man discovered his brother’s body, there were allegedly chop wounds to his head and about the body.



