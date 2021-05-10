Man allegedly killed by relative following argument during “drinking spree”

A 31-year-old man is now dead hours after he was allegedly struck to his head with a “rum bottle” by a male relative during an argument when they had been imbibing with another relative at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Sunday (Mothers’ Day).

Dead is Ganga Persaud called “Toney”.

Reports are that around 15:00h on the day in question (yesterday), Persaud had been consuming alcohol with a male family member and their relative (suspect) when a row commenced between the now dead man and the alleged murderer.

According to a police statement, the suspect used a rum bottle to hit Persaud to his head and this prompted Persaud’s family member to immediately push the suspect away from the now deceased.

HGP Nightly News understands that both the suspect and Persaud exited the house via the back and front doors respectively.

However, around 22:00h, Persaud’s family member who “parted the fight” walked out of the house using the front door when he said he noticed the suspect standing at the side of the house.

The man told the cops that the suspect then shouted to him “He dead! He dead!”

Persaud’s family member claimed that about 10 feet away from the suspect he saw the now deceased, in a pool of blood, bleeding from a wound to his left side under the arm.

He further stated that he along with a neighbour then rushed Persaud to the Suddie Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

“The suspect then made good his escape. Early this morning, the suspect was brought to the police by his mother and was promptly arrested. Police investigation continues.”