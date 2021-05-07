Man on remand for murder chopped to head with improvised weapons by inmates

A prisoner who is on remand for murder at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is now nursing chop wounds to his head inside of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was allegedly chopped by masked suspects (fellow inmates) on Thursday (yesterday).

The injured inmate has been identified as Allan Basdeo called “Russian” and the incident allegedly occurred around 23:15h on the day in question at the ‘Holding Bay 2’ in the Lusignan Prison, ECD.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on the date and time mentioned above, Basdeo fell asleep in ‘Holding Bay 2’, but was awakened by a loud noise.

“Upon opening his eyes he saw the masked suspects armed with improvised weapons who subsequently chopped him twice to the left side of his head, causing him to receive injuries. An alarm was raised and the victim was picked up and taken to the Infirmary section to seek medical attention. He was later escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek further medical attention where his condition is considered stable.”

Investigations are in progress.