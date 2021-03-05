Alleged serial rapist remanded to prison after being hauled to Court before Chief Magistrate

A 36-year-old alleged serial rapist was on Friday (today) remanded to prison for reportedly engaging in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent last week after he paid her $10,000 to have sex with him.

Thurston Semple made his first (1st) Court appearance in relation to the matter today before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, where he was not required to plea to the above-mentioned charge.

He was remanded to prison until March 11, 2021.

Reports are that while Semple and the woman were in the act, she started to issue complaints about experiencing pain, which led to the alleged rapist stating to the woman that she should perform oral sex on him instead.

However, the woman refused to do such, and Semple allegedly exited the room they were in and went into the kitchen. He then reportedly returned with a knife and threatened the woman to perform oral sex.

In fear for her life and safety, the woman complied and after the act, she managed to escape through his window. While rushing out of the building she raised an alarm and neighbours came to her assistance and took her to a hospital.

This woman later told her story to the local media and after the article was published, another female with a similar story that implicated Semple, came forward.

HGP Nightly News understands that during the Court proceeding today, it is on this basis that the Prosecutor objected to Semple being granted bail.

The alleged rapist is presently listed for trial at the Demerara High Court also on rape charges. It is alleged that he raped two (2) sex workers after he picked the women up and promised to pay them $10,000 in exchange for sex.

However, it was reported that after both women engaged in sexual acts with him, Semple allegedly threatened them instead of paying for their services as arranged. He then reportedly dropped them off at the location where he collected them from.