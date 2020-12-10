Two teen boys remanded for rape of 7-y-o girl

A 15-year-old male along with an 18-year-old male were arrested and hauled before the Court on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a seven (7)-year-old girl whose mother found her naked with marks of violence about her body last week.

The rape is said to have occurred on December 4, 2020, at Potaro Road, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The two males in question appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where they were each charged with Rape of a Child under 16 years.

The 15-year-old suspect was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre while the 18-year-old, whose name was given as Nicholas Allen, has been remanded to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) until December 31, 2020.

According to the police, both suspects hail from Potaro Road, Bartica.

Reports are that on Friday around 03:00h, the girl’s mother discovered that the seven(7)-year-old was missing from her bedroom and conducted a search for the little girl in the area and its surroundings.

According to the police, the woman found her daughter naked with marks of violence about her body, and the child was immediately taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Some three hours after the gruesome discovery, the first suspect was apprehended by citizens in the area and handed over to the police while the second suspect was arrested by the cops.