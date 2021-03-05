Taxi driver found guilty by 12-member jury of raping school girl

A taxi driver, who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl that was awaiting a vehicle to transport her to school, was on Friday (today) found guilty by a 12-member jury of raping the child.

The offence is said to have occurred on September 27, last year.

Sahadeo Pooran of Herstelling East Bank Demerara (EBD) had initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charge which stated that on the above-mentioned date, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

He was on trial at the High Court in Demerara before High Court Judge Jo-Ann Barlow and was today convicted.

Pooran was remanded to prison until March 24, 2021, when the Judge is expected to impose a jail sentence on him.

HGP Nightly News understands that on September 27, last year, the young girl had been standing alongside the roadway waiting for a taxi to transport her to her school.

Pooran drove his vehicle in proximity of the child and offered to take her to school.

However, Pooran reportedly took the girl to his home where he raped her.