Marijuana, guns , Venezuelan currency seized at camp in Mahaicony River

Ranks of the Customs  Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday seized a quantity of marijuana, guns and Venezuelan currency found in a  camp in the Mahaicony River.
CANU explained in a statement that a total of 822 grams of suspected cannabis and cannabis seeds were seized along with two shotguns and cartridges, and Venezuelan currency .However no  one was arrested since the camp was empty. CANU said when its officers visited the location, acting on information received, several tracts were seen running from the camp into a nearby savannah which was searched but  no one was found.The contraband and related   were taken to CANU Headquarters for processing.

