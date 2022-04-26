Mechanic, 62 loses life in Mabura trail Accident

62 year old Randy Lee,a mechanic of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, swerved from a pothole and lost his life on Monday after losing control of the motor pick-up he was driving.

Police headquarters said that they were investigating a fatal incident that occurred around 14:30 hrs on Monday involving motor pickup #GNN 3286 owned by Oric Obermuller and driven at the time by Randy Lee (now deceased).

Enquiries disclosed that motor pickup #GNN 3286 was reportedly speeding along the #58 Mabura trail when the driver suddenly pulled right as he swerved from a ‘pot hole’ on the trail. Lee reportedly lost control of the pickup which toppled several times before turning turtle on the eastern side of the road.

Bhisham Hiralall; Bhoodnarine Ramgobin; Conrad Gibson; and Jailal called ‘Naresh’ were all occupants of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver and occupants of the pickup received injuries about their bodies.

The driver, Randy Lee, was picked up in an unconscious state, along with the other occupants, by public spirited citizens and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where Lee was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body was then escorted to a nearby funeral parlor, awaiting a post mortem examination.

The other occupants of the pickup were all treated for bruises and sent away.