The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit on Tuesday indicated that Joseph Wilkinson aka Dreddy and Ajay Mahadeo were jointly charged on Monday August 30 by Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The men pleaded not guilty to the possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking. Both Wilkinson and Mahadeo were intercepted by CANU ranks on August 27 with 210kg of cannabis. They were remanded to prison until October 6th, 2021.