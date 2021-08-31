Venezuelan found with shot guns in North West

A 56 year old Venezuelan is now in custody after two firearms were found in his possession in the North West District. According to information, police were on mobile patrol along the Black Banana access trail in Region one when they saw Elvis Bartolo Pacheco, a Venezuelan national and miner of Baramita, North West District and carried out a search. During the search on Monday, ranks found a 16-gauge single-barrel shotgun with the butt sawn off and a 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun both without serial numbers wrapped in a transparent plastic. The Venezuelan national was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. He was then escorted to Matthew’s Ridge Police Station where he was placed in custody. The firearms were marked, sealed and lodged as investigations continue.

Related