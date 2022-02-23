MEN OPEN FIRE ON CANU RANKS AND ESCAPE LEAVE BEHIND $17.6M IN CANNABIS

During a narcotic operation in the # 69 village Corentyne Berbice, on February 22nd, CANU Officers seized 58.8 kg (129.6 lbs.) of cannabis from a vehicle bearing registration number PKK 4588.

During the operation, two male occupants exited the car and opened fire when confronted by CANU officers and made good their escape.

The cannabis seized is believed to have been intended for transshipment to Suriname and has a street value of $17,640,000.00 GUY.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a press release, CANU reminded persons that trafficking in narcotics is illegal and persons caught will be prosecuted according to the law and assets confiscated.

