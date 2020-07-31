Message of His Excellency, David Granger – President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2020

Eid-ul-Adha – the feast of the sacrifice – is a sacred festival that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s unshakeable faith and unwavering obedience to Allah’s command to sacrifice his beloved son Ishmael.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed throughout our country with the offering of prayers and the distribution of food, usually the meat of a sacrificial lamb, and alms to the less fortunate in society. These expressions of generosity to the poor and needy strengthen the chords of cohesion among people in our country.

They demonstrate our common humanity and concern for others. They are a manifestation of our collective endeavour to build a more equitable society where everyone will be treated with dignity and respect.

Guyanese, today, are becoming a more caring, considerate and compassionate people. We are working towards living in an inclusive society in which everyone, regardless of race, religion or region of residence will be respected and no one will feel excluded or marginalised.

I pray that the outpouring of charity and concern for others, which is characteristic of Eid-ul-Adha, will promote greater harmony in our beloved country! I wish all Guyanese, but especially our Islamic community, a peaceful and joyous Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid Mubarak!