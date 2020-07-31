MISENGA JONES CASE DISMISSED BY COURT OF APPEAL

0
52

Case dismissed! Lowenfield must act according to the directions of the Elections Commission. Order 60 of 2020 is constitutional and the recount figures are to be used to determine the winner of the 2020 elections., Here is more on the Court of appeal ‘s ruling on
Thursday.The details in this report from Wendell Badrie

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.