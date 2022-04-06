Miner busted with Cannabis at Vulture Boat House

On Tuesday, around 10:00 hours at the

Vulture Boat House, First Avenue Bartica, a 53-year-old miner of Triumph, East Coast Demerara

Was found with 279 grams of cannabis sativa

According to Police headquarters, ranks of the Bartica Police Station were on a vehicle patrol in the vicinity of Vulture Boat House, First Avenue Bartica when one male – upon seeing the patrol ran aback of the said boat house.

The Police gave chase and caught up with the suspect and conducted a search on him. A black plastic bag which he had in his right hand was found containing a parcel wrapped in transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offense committed, cautioned and admitted to ownership. He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed in his presence and amounted to 279 grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending charges.