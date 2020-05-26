Miner gets $175,000 bail for “ganja” stashed in ceiling

-admits ownership of narcotics to cops but pleads “not guilty” in Court

A 46-year-old miner was hauled before the Court today after cops discovered a quantity of ‘ganja’ stashed inside of the ceiling of his home and arrested him late last night.

The four parcels of ‘ganja’ that were found hidden in the ceiling.

Marc Smith, who hails from Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

He was placed on $175,000 bail and is scheduled to make his second Court appearance in relation to the matter on June 15, 2020.

Reports are that around 23:30h on Sunday, police ranks in Lethem, while acting on information, swooped down at the home of Smith and executed a search inside his house.

They subsequently discovered four (4) parcels wrapped in both black and transparent plastic bags inside of a white cartoon box in the ceiling.

Upon inspection of the contents, a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems were found.

Smith was told of the offence committed and admitted ownership of narcotics under caution.

He was then arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence.

According to the police, the contents in the four (4) parcels amounted to 2,324 grammes.